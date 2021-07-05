Lakhimpur Kheri: Villagers were left stunned after a giant python, measuring about 16-feet in length, was found in a sugarcane field in Mirchiya village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Monday morning. The giant snake was spotted when Manjit Singh and other farmers were working in their fields when they heard a sound from near a borewell. Also Read - Odisha Fisherman Catches 7-Feet-Long Python in His Fishing Net, Later Released Into Forest | See Pics

When they followed the sound, they were aghast to find a giant python there. The reptile was in the processing of devouring a stray dog. Soon, the news spread and a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and informed the forest officials. Shockingly, many were also seen taking selfies with the python.

The forest department team arrived at the spot and after 3 hours of struggle, they finally managed to rescue the python. They secured it in a sack and took it to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve where they safely released it.

In yet another similar incident, a seven-foot long python was rescued from a fishing net near Ganga Sagar pond, Golamunda in Kalahandi district by the forest department on Saturday. Rajmal Deep, a fisherman from the village had caught the python in his fishing net on Saturday morning, following which a team from the forest department rushed to the spot to rescue the snake.

(With IANS inputs)