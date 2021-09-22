The teenager then reported the matter to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) on August 30, and the IRCTC was alerted.
“I accidently discovered a critical IDOR that leaks the transaction details of millions of travelers, when I was trying to book tickets on August 30. It was the most common bug. Immediately, I reported about it to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In),” P Renganathan, a plus two student of a private school in Tambaram here, said.
The IT wing of the IRCTC which took note of the complaint, and resolved the vulnerability issue in four days. “Our e-ticketing system is well protected (now). The issue was reported on August 30 and it was fixed on September 2,” an official said. On September 11, 2021, Renganathan also received a mail thanking him for reporting the incident.
The teenager had earlier got acknowledgments from Linkedin, the United Nations, Nike, and several others for alerting them of the vulnerabilities in their websites. According to a Hindu report, Renganathan wants to pursue a career in Computer Science, while continuing independent research on security of web applications.
(With PTI & IANS inputs)