A teen YouTuber, who is the son of a billionaire, crashed his dad’s one-of-a-kind $3.4 million Pagani Huayra Roadster and wrote on Instagram, ‘s*** happens.’ The 17-year-old Gage Gillean said he was driving the custom-made purple Pagani Huayra Roadster in Dallas when he lost control and crashed into a tree. Also Read - Gifted BMW by Dad Instead of Jaguar, Angry Haryana Youth Drowns Luxury Car

According to the Daily Mail, he is the son of Tim Gillean, the founder of a Dallas-based private equity firm, who owns an entire fleet of luxury vehicles. The teenager suffered minor injuries in the crash and later posted a photo of himself on Instagram with his left arm in a sling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gage Gillean / GG Exotics (@ggexotics) “Sh-t happens. Thanking God for a second chance at life. Crash could’ve left us with worse injuries or even death,” he posted on an Instagram story later, along with images of his damaged car. Speaking about his father’s reaction, the teenager said, “He’s upset. That’s a loss of a car but thank god my son is alive. That’s what my dad went through. I’m thankful to be able to see me dad again.”

In his YouTube video, Gage described the crash saying how he had noticed a low tire pressure warning on the car after taking it out for a drive with his friend and fellow YouTuber Zach Walker.

”I lost control. We hit the curb, we caught air, we went off the ground and flew into the tree. The doors flew off when we hit the tree. It was honestly the scariest thing of my life,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Gillean has roughly 84,000 subscribers on his GG Exotics YouTube page, where he often showcases his luxury cars and yachts. The Pagani Huyara Roadster, costing around $3.5 million, was also one of the most expensive cars that he owned. Gage’s dad is also believed to also own a McLaren Senna, a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Dawn.