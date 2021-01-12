New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, a newlywed bride eloped with her lover just after 18 days into her wedding. The newlywed was visiting her parents home for some post-wedding ritual and was to return to her in-laws a few days later, but in the meantime, she eloped with her lover who lived in her maternal village. As per reports, she also took along jewellery worth lakhs and some money while running away. Also Read - Indian Restaurant in UK Attempts to Send Samosa Into Space, it Crash-lands in France

The 20-year-old woman, Murthy Raikwar, got married to Rahul from Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh on December 6 and ran away with her lover named Bhajju Yadav on December 24. As soon as the matter came to light, the woman's family members reached the police station and filed a report about their daughter's escape. The whole incident happened in Chhatarpur's Chirwari village under the jurisdiction of Alipur police station.

The local police have launched an investigation and search for the couple after registering a case of disappearance. Meanwhile, when the woman's husband, Rahul was informed about the incident, he reached Murthy's house and created a lot of uproar.

Speaking about the incident, the woman’s father, Rampal said that his son-in-law has sought for his wife and the jewellery she took immediately. Rampal further added that his daughter has taken jewellery worth about Rs 5 lakh and Rs. 20,000 cash.