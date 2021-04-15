Barnaul: Two police officers are being praised after they caught and saved an 18-year-girl who was forced to jump 30 ft from a window to escape her two sex attackers. According to a report by The Sun, the girl had been beaten and raped by the two men aged 37 and 26 while a female accomplice, 19, took part in the sexual attacks. To escape from her attackers, she climbed onto the third floor ledge of a block of flats in Barnaul city in Altai region of Russia while the police officers who reached the spot, tried to calm her down. Also Read - Viral Video of Man Lying in a Tub Full of Snakes for Rs 7.5 Lakhs Leaves Netizens Shocked

As she clung to the building, the cops persuaded her not to jump and wait for rescuers. The police are heard shouting to the panic-stricken: “Quiet, quiet. Take it easy. Do not jump.”

However, despite the police officers’ pleas, the terrified girl still jumped from the window. Thankfully, the police officers Sergeant Oleg Korobkin and Warrant Officer Alexander Bedushev, managed to catch her and saved her life.

Sgt Korobkin said, “We saw a young woman all in tears, she was very frightened.We went under the window, to calm her down, to persuade her. Another two police officers entered the house and began to search for the flat.Then we tried to support her, try so she did not lose consciousness, and talked to her until the ambulance arrived.”

Meanwhile, Officer Alexander Bedushev informed that though they managed to catch her, she injured her legs following which she was taken to a hospital.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the 19-year-old girl wanted to teach the victim a lesson. She rented an apartment and invited two men and as soon as the 18-year-old girl entered, all three of them beat her, and also raped her. Later, she somehow escaped through a window and clung to a ledge and cornice.