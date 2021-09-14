Mumbai: An 18-year-old girl from Mumbai’s Dharavi died on Sunday after she brushed her teeth with rat poison mistaking the tube for that of toothpaste. The bizarre incident occurred around 10 am on September 3, when Afsana Khan got up to brush her teeth as usual. Still a little drowsy, she mistakenly picked up a tube of rat poison cream kept beside the toothpaste tube and brushed her teeth with it.Also Read - Video: Mob Beats up Mumbai Civic Worker After he Tries to Collect 'No-Mask' Fine

However, after realizing the difference in the taste and smell, she spit out the paste and rinsed her mouth. As she felt fine, she went about her usual routine, but after sometime, she got dizzy. Fearing a scolding from her family, she kept popping some medicines as she felt uneasy with severe stomach aches, but got no respite and was taken to at least three private and public hospitals without any improvement in her health condition.

With steadily deteriorating health, and a grilling by her mother, she finally revealed to the family members of the blunder and they rushed her to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment on September 12. However, despite all attempts to save her, Afsana breathed her last that evening, stunning her family comprising her parents, an elder sister and two younger brothers, besides the people in the locality.

The medical report has concluded that Afsana died due to poisoning and the Dharavi Police Station has collected sample for a forensic analysis. Soon afterwards, the police recorded the statements of her family on the incident and have registered an accidental death report, while further probe is on, according to an official.

