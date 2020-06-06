The last thing that one expects in the middle of a shoot or on an excursion is a fatal attack yet managing a close shave from a bull shark, an 18-year-old Lachlan Pye swam to saftey after his diving turned deadly. Pye was accompanied by his friend Presley Wilcox who was a few metres away on a boat off the coast of North Queensland, oblivious to the state of affairs under the water. Also Read - Adani presses ahead with controversial coal mine in Australia by self-financing

Pye was reportedly spearfishing and lining up a shot with a fish in front while filming himself when the 11-foot-long shark appeared underneath him. He told 9News, "I didn't see it at all until it was underneath me. It pulled my foot down, I felt my ankle move and I looked down and it had taken a couple of chomps at the fin. It didn't go for the fish really, it just went for me. I feel pretty lucky I've got my feet still."

Maybe the shark did not like the taste of his flipper but it did manage to steal it from him. Taking to his Facebook handle later, Pye shared a couple of pictures of the shark attack and elaborated in the caption, "So this happened. Yesterday this bull shark came up to me and snapped my fin in half and took it right off my foot. Was pretty lucky (sic)."

Making netizens jaws drop, the comments section was flood with reactions while they called it a “close call”. Scared that he might lose one of his legs, Pye kicked the shark in the head to escape.