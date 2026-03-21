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19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Couple Thrashed? What Happened After 2 Months Of Video Leak?

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Couple Thrashed? What Happened After 2 Months Of Video Leak?

19-Minute Viral Video: Was the couple thrashed by police after two months of the video leak? Why is the viral clip still trending on the internet?

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Couple Thrashed? What Happened After 2 Months Of Video Leak?

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Even after two months, people are still searching for the 19-minute viral video. Authorities and cyber experts have warned people not to click on any links with the ‘19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video’ keyword and also to refrain from sharing it. Cyber experts stated that scammers are using clips and links to exploit human curiosity. They are using AI and deepfake technology to create fake videos that people find difficult to identify. These links and thumbnails make people curious to watch the clip or download it. Even after two months, when the keyword went viral, users are still searching for it on platforms such as Instagram, X, Telegram and WhatsApp. The 19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video purportedly showed a young couple in a compromised position. The thumbnail shows the couple recording themselves in a bedroom. The clip went viral on social media platforms despite its lack of validity or proof.

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Was The Couple Thrashed?

After two months, a different clip started circulating on the internet, showing cops thrashing a boy. Several posts claimed that the boy shown in the video was the same person who appeared in the 19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video. As per reports, the thrashing video was recorded in Ahmedabad’s Vaishali eight months ago. The clip linked to an incident where anti-social elements attacked people with sticks, rods and swords, while destroying public property. Police arrested 14 people in connection with the case, including a minor. The minor’s clip is now wrongly associated with the MMS scandal.

19 Minutes 34 Second Viral Video: What Did Cybersecurity Experts Say?

The cybersecurity experts stated that scammers and hackers are using trending keywords to scam people. As soon as people click on the link with the ‘19 Minutes 34 Second Viral Video’ header, they land on a fake portal or website that installs a virus or malware on their device. The hackers then hack the device and steal personal data such as bank account details and social media platform passwords.

According to the Cyber experts, the presence of the viral video on social media platforms is not confirmed and the clips on social media platforms are deepfakes or AI-generated. Experts also warned people that sharing such clips on the internet can lead to legal complications.

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19-Minute Viral Video: What Happens If You Share The Video?

Sharing such clips on Instagram and Facebook, or any other social media platform, is a punishable offence.

Section 67 of the IT Act provides for up to 3 years in jail and a Rs 5 lakh fine.

Individuals can face 5 years’ imprisonment.

Under Section 67A, first timers can be jailed for 5 years and have to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Repeated offenders can be jailed for up to 7 years.

It is also a crime under IPC Sections 292, 293 and 354C.

Please Note: The Video’s authenticity remains unverified, with many people suspecting that the video was created using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool.

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