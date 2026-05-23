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19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Are Sofik and Sonali really from West Bengal? Is Sonali dead? Heres what we know

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Are Sofik and Sonali really from West Bengal? Is Sonali dead? Here’s what we know

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Are Sofik and Sonali really from West Bengal, or are they from another Indian state or Pakistan? Here’s what we know about the alleged viral clip.

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Are Sofik and Sonali really from West Bengal? Is Sonali dead? Here’s what we know

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Even after more than three months, netizens are still searching internet for the ‘19-minute 34-second viral video’. The viral clip has generated a massive surge in searches despite government warnings. The clip allegedly featured a young couple in an intimate situation. However, authenticity of the 19 Minutes 34 Seconds clip remains unverified as there is no confirmed information about it. The “19 minutes 34 seconds” keywords have prompted users to click on links across social media platforms.

Also Read: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral Video: Why is it still trending? – You could face jail if…

The 19-minute 34-second Viral Video

The investigation and fact-check report back for the video show that the people in the footage belong to two private persons who some online groups identify as local content creators. Cyber safety organisations and police departments have issued multiple warnings about online videos that spread through the internet because they contain manipulated or artificial intelligence-generated content which people should not trust or share. The search trend continues to grow because of these warnings, because of the curiosity effect, which makes people want to see forbidden content.

The viral video featured young couple who hails from West Bengal. cyber security experts and police issued several warning not to click the links with the ‘19-minute 34-second viral video’ keyword as hackers were using it for scamming people. According to cyber security experts, the links has malware that will collect their personal data from their smartphones and laptops.

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Also Read: 1.14-Minute VIRAL VIDEO: NRI woman pulls out sword, chases robbers to safeguard family – Dramatic clash wins internet’s heart

19-Minute Viral Video: What Happens If You Share The Video?

Sharing objectionable or adult videos on social media platforms is a punishable offence.

Under IT Act’s Section 67, individual who shares such videos will face jail up to 3 years and Rs 5 lakh fine.

If found guilty, individual can face 5 years of imprisonment.

First time offenders (Under Section 67A) can be booked for 5 years or in some cases a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both.

History sheeters and repeated offenders can face jail of up to 7 years.

Sharing such clips is a crime under IPC Sections 292, 293 and 354C.

Please Note: The Video’s authenticity remains unverified, with many people suspecting that the video was created using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool.

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