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19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Where is Sofik and Sonali? What happened after the clip, death rumours…

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Where is Sofik and Sonali? What happened after the clip, death rumours…

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Various claims are being made about Sofik and Sonali in the 19-minute 34-second video. Let’s know more about the alleged viral clip.

19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Where is Sofik and Sonali? What happened after the clip, death rumours…

19 Minute 34 Second Private Video: In recent months, internet was flooded with MMS videos that garnered tremendous traction. Netizens started searching for keywords like – ‘19-minute, 34-second viral video’, ‘Sofik and Sonali MMS’ etc. Even after months, users are still searching for these keywords. Currently, Ashok Kharat’s private videos have caused a stir on the internet. Sofik and Sonali have again made headlines on social media platforms like – Instagram and Facebook – as people are trying to find out where Sofik and Sonali are now after such infamy.

19 Minute 34 Second Private Video: Is Sonali Really Dead Or Is It Just a Rumour?

As the ‘19 minute 34 second video’ keyword went viral, some netizens started spreading several rumours about Sofik and Sonali. They claimed that Sonali committed suicide due to fear of being defamed. However, this news was later proven false.

19 Minute 34 Second Private Video: Sofik And Sonali Face Massive Online Trolling

As the video went viral, it caused an uproar on social media platforms. A section of users started trolling her, which left her life devastated. However, the alleged video also made them popular. Thousands of users started following Sofik and Sonali on Instagram overnight.

19 Minute 34 Second Private Video: Other Infamous Viral Videos

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Apart from Sophie and Sonali, the names of several other famous influencers were also linked to this matter. The hackers’ network has now reached Pakistan and Bangladesh and has started using the names of Pak influencers.

Earlier, rumours about Season 2 and Season 3 of Sofik and Sonali’s viral videos started circulating online. Later, the rumours proved to be false.

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