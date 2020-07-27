Cooking up a fake story, a 19-year-old girl in a shocking move, plotted her own kidnapping with her boyfriend’s help and then asked for a ransom of Rs 1 crore from her father in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Delhi Engineer Fakes His Own Kidnapping In a Bid to Commit Suicide After He Fails to Get Into IIM

The girl went missing on Thursday night and then allegedly posed as a kidnapper and talked in Haryanvi tone to her parents. She demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore from her father, following which the family sought police help.

The police officials started investigating thinking that a professional kidnapper might be behind it but later sensed that things felt fishy due to continuous negotiations and long-hour calls by the kidnapper. The police then tracked down her mobile number, which was traced around 200m from her home.

“It was later found out that she was using her phone for a ransom call. On Saturday, she was found just a couple of hundred meters from her home,” a report by The Times of India quoted Rahul Kumar, Superintendent of Police (crime), Etah.

Upon interrogation, it was found that the girl and her boyfriend are neighbours and have been in a relationship for around two years, despite the family’s wishes. The girl hatched the plan after she came to know that her family is planning to open a school with an investment of Rs 1 crore. She wanted to use this money to elope with her boyfriend!