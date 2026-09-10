Back to the 80s! Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju join the retro craze taking over social media

The 1980s AI photo trend has taken over Instagram, with users giving their modern pictures a nostalgic makeover. From retro Bollywood looks to old-school family portraits, here’s why the trend is going viral.

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1980s AI photo trend (PC: Instagram)

The 1980s are back, but this time, AI is doing the time travel. Social media feeds are currently filled with photographs that look as though they were taken four decades ago, complete with vintage outfits, big hairstyles, and the that feel of old film photography. What makes 1980s AI photo trend even more interesting is that these are not old family photographs. They are new images created from people’s existing pictures using AI. The 80s AI photo trend has quickly caught attention on Instagram, where users are sharing their retro versions and encouraging others to join in. From Bollywood-inspired portraits to photographs that look straight out of an old family album, the possibilities are wide.

What is 1980s AI photo trend?

The 1980s AI photo trend is a viral social-media trend where people use AI image-generation or photo-editing tools to transform modern photos into 1980s-inspired portraits. The images typically feature retro hairstyles, vintage clothing, film grain, old-school cameras, nostalgic backgrounds, and the 80s fashion and overall style.

The final result usually has the warm tones and soft film grain associated with photographs from the era. Users can also choose a specific style, such as a retro Bollywood studio portrait, vintage wedding photograph, family album picture, or old magazine cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Why is 1980s AI photo trend going viral?

Nostalgia appears to be a major reason behind 1980s AI photo trend’s popularity. The 1980s have a distinct visual identity, from colourful clothing and statement jewellery to dramatic hairstyles and classic studio photography. AI makes it possible for people to experience that aesthetic without needing professional editing skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

The trend has also become easy to share. Instagram users are posting their creations on Stories and using the ‘Add Yours’ feature to encourage friends and followers to create their own versions. Bollywood celebrities like Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, and public figures like Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, Union minister Chirag Paswan, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, and more are joining the trend have added even more attention to it.

Vibing to the 80s trend pic.twitter.com/nvzhrMDg1T — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 8, 2026

Everyone’s asking the ChatGPT what they would’ve looked like in the ’80s.

I have decided to go short cut. No AI & No ChatGPT. This is real me in ’80s pic.twitter.com/f2302ZlQx1 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 9, 2026

How to create 1980s AI photos with ChatGPT

Upload a high-resolution photo to ChatGPT.

Add an 80s prompt describing the retro look you want.

Mention vintage clothes, hairstyles, warm lighting, and film grain.

Choose a style such as retro Bollywood, family portrait, or vintage magazine cover.

Ask ChatGPT to refine the image if you want changes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Is 1980s AI photo trend safe to try?

The 1980s AI photo trend is mostly a fun way to experiment with AI and nostalgia. It allows users to explore a different era and create personalised images without needing advanced editing software. The trend has also encouraged people to get creative with fashion, photography and old-school Bollywood aesthetics.

However, users should also be careful about the photographs they upload. A clear selfie can contain personal visual information, so it is worth checking the privacy settings and terms of any AI service before sharing personal or sensitive images. Some experts have also raised concerns about people casually uploading high-resolution selfies to AI platforms without considering how their data may be handled.

The trend is ultimately less about making a picture look old and more about imagining an alternate version of yourself from another era. And that mix of nostalgia, personalisation and AI is exactly what has made the 1980s photo trend so popular right now.