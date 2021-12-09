Hyderabad: In a unique gesture, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced free bus travel for life to two girls born on its buses recently. The state-owned transport body announced free lifetime passes to the two babies as their birthday gift. While the first girl was born on November 30, near Peddakothapally village in a bus belonging to Nagarkurnool depot, another woman gave birth to her daughter on board on December 7 near Siddipet. The bus belongs to the Asifabad depot.Also Read - Elephant Attacks Bus & Shatters Windshield in Tamil Nadu, Driver Praised For Calm Handling of Situation | Watch

These two women unexpectedly went into labour onboard to their respective destinations and the TSRTC crew members and fellow passengers helped the women deliver their babies. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes Unhurt After Getting Run Over By Bus in Gujarat's Dahod | Watch

They are born frequent travellers of @TSRTCHQ! Two baby girls, born on the moving TSRTC buses recently, gets free lifetime passes from the corporation as their ‘birthday’ gifts. @puvvada_ajay @Govardhan_MLA #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/yfMkrg14BO — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) December 8, 2021

Also Read - Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Dressed As Superman Gets Hit by Moving Bus After He Tries to Stop It | Watch

Later, the TSRTC crew coordinated with officials of the Health Department and rushed the mothers and newborns to the nearby government hospitals in 108 ambulances for further treatment. They are said to be doing well.

Appreciating the quick response and support of the TSRTC crew and passengers, TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar said he was pleased to offer newborns free lifetime passes for their travel on TSRTC buses.