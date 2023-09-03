Home

Telangana SHOCKER: 2 Dalit Men Hung Upside Down, Beaten, Tortured On Suspicion Of Goat Theft, Horrifying VIDEO Surfaces

The two dalit men were hung upside down in a cattle shed in Manchirial district of Telanganaand and brutally tortured after a farmer accused them of stealing his goat.

New Delhi: In yet another horrific incident of violence against Dalits, two young Dalit men were hung upside down in a cattle shed, brutally thrashed and tortured after the two were accused of stealing goats in Manchirial district of Telangana.

Visuals of the atrocious incident have gone viral on social media platforms showing the two Dalit men hung upside down like cattle inside a slaughterhouse as the accused beat and torture them. The farm owner also lit a fire under the men in a bid to add to the torture.

A goat farm owner in Telangana's Mancherial district hanged two Dalit youths in a shed and thrashed them mercilessly along with his accomplices on suspicion of stealing goats. pic.twitter.com/0MMC3aha8A — iMayankofficial 🇮🇳 (@imayankindian) September 3, 2023

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at Mandamarri town of Telangana’s Manchirial district when one of the accused, identified as Komurajula Ramulu, claimed that his goat had gone missing.

#Telangana Two Dalit youths were hung upside down in a shed and beaten up by the owner of a goat farm on the outskirts of Mandamarry town in Mancherial district on Friday for allegedly stealing a goat. The victims were identified as Teja and C Kiran. To add to the torture, the… pic.twitter.com/XAEEIpeM7m — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) September 3, 2023

Ramula suspected Teja– a cattle herder– and his friend Chilumula Kiran of stealing his goat and called them to his cattle shed to inquire about the same. When the duo arrived, Ramulu, his wife Swaroopa and son Srinivas hung the two Dalit men upside down and tortured them, police said.

Later, the wife of Chilumula Kiran filed a complaint with the police based on which a case was registered under the SC/ST Act, a senior police official said, adding that all the three have been arrested and sent to judicial custody

4 Dalit youths hung from tree in Maharashtra

A similar incident was reported from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra last week where four Dalit men were hung upside down from a tree thrashed with sticks by at least six men after the attackers accused them of stealing some pigeons and a goat.

A video of the horrifying incident that went viral on social media, showed the young Dalit men being assaulted with sticks while they are hung upside down from a tree. The youths were also stripped half-naked, the video showed.

A heart-wrenching incident happened in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, Suspected of stealing goats and pigeons, Dalit youths were stripped and mercilessly beaten by hanging upside down on a tree. pic.twitter.com/p8rGxGbgVp — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) August 27, 2023

According to the police, the incident occured in Haregaon village of Shrirampur taluka when the a group of six persons from the village allegedly forcibly took four Dalit men, all in their 20s, from their homes on August 25. The victims were hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks over suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons, an official from Ahmednagar police said, according to news agency PTI. After the video went viral on social media, police took cognizance and arrested one suspect in connection with the case on Saturday. The official said that five other persons involved in the attack are still absconding and searches have been launched to nab them at the earliest. (With inputs from agencies)

