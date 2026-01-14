Home

Viral

2 Delhi-based founders gift brand new SUV to their first-ever employee for his loyalty, emotional moment captured on video, wins hearts

2 Delhi-based founders gift brand new SUV to their first-ever employee for his loyalty, emotional moment captured on video, wins hearts

Two startup founders named Siddhant Sabharwal and Mokam Singh gifted an SUV to their first employee, Rahul Ojha. Scroll down to watch the heartwarming video.

Image: Instagram @siddhantsabharwal_ (videograb)

Viral news: When employees hardly get recognition for their efforts, a video of two startup founders’ gift to the first employee of the company is going viral. The video has gained immense online attention as people have started to share their stories. Everyone on the internet has found a way to relate to or not relate to the viral video. The video features the startup founders, who thank their very first employee for his contributions to the company. They move ahead and gift the car keys to the employee when everyone else present in the room begins cheering. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: 81-year-old YouTuber granny plays Minecraft to collect money for little grandson’s cancer treatment, watch video

Startup founders gift SUV to first employee

Two startup founders named Siddhant Sabharwal and Mokam Singh gifted an SUV to their first employee, Rahul Ojha. The video features Siddhant giving a speech, highlighting the company’s success, and he then begins to thank Rahul for his immense contribution to the organisation.

Later, Sabharwal gifts the keys of a car to Rahul. In the clip, Rahul, the first employee of the company, is seen in utter shock after receiving the grand gift from the two Delhi-based founders. He further adds that Rahul will not have to come by metro from now on.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Every person in the room cheered loudly at the kind gesture of the two founders. The gift of an SUV from Siddhant Sabharwal and Mokam Singh to Rahul Ojha for his ‘loyalty’ and contribution to the startup’s success has become a part of a great discussion online.

Viral video of startup founders gifting an SUV to first employee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Sabharwal (@siddhantsabharwal_)

The video was shared by Siddharth Sabharwal on Instagram with the caption, “An amazing start to 2026,” thanking Rahul Ojha for sticking by the founders in the startup company.

How is social media reacting?

The video received immense online attention. When many users humorously questioned, “Where such founders are found?”, the other section of people applauded the man’s loyalty toward the company.

One social media user commented, “Real founders, real hustle, real values”, and another user wrote, “This is awesome!! sometimes, That’s how gratitude should be beyond words.”

In between these comments, one person hilariously added, “My boss says it’s AI.”

The video has received over 640,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes on Instagram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.