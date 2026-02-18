Home

2 dogs with floppy ears enjoy adventurous road trip in mini trolley; internet asks, Is it safe | Watch viral video

Viral video: The man rides a bike attached to a trolley carrying a beagle and a golden retriever on the busy road. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @rohit.chopra7 (videograb)

Viral News: When the internet remains divided between dog lovers and the people who don’t like dogs, a video has filled the internet with love. The video shows a man transforming his bike into a specialised vehicle. What’s wholesome about the video is that a trolley is attached to the bike, in which two dogs named Scooby and Laddu, as seen in the video, are enjoying the adventure with their floppy ears. The beagle and the golden retriever seem happy inside the trolley as it moves on the road with the support of the bike. The trolley also features an Instagram and YouTube account, where ‘Dady loves biking’ is written. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a man on his bike with a yellow trolley attached. The trolley carries a beagle dog and a golden retriever, both with floppy ears, enjoying the road ride. The video was recorded by a vlogger from a car. The man riding the bike with the attached trolley is named Anurag Kumar, accompanied by his two dogs, Scooby and Laddu.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Chopra (@rohit.chopra7)

The viral video was shared with the caption, “Bikers like this really deserve an applause and inspire to ride.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Finally someone thought of the dogs comfort, not just the eyeballs they will grab,” and another wrote, “May the universe protect them all the time.”

The third comment read, “There is nothing ‘Mast’ about it. It is a potential hazard! It may lead to fatal accident. One of the dogs is almost half outside. Any vehicle coming from behind may hit the dog and it may lead to accident.”

One wrote, “When you love your pets more than they love you,” and another questioned, “Is it legal and safe?”

