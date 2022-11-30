2 Km Long Road Stolen In Bihar Village, Land Sown With Wheat Crops By Goons Instead

One morning, when people were passing by they were shocked the see that the whole road had disappeared and replaced with crops.

The case pertains to Kharouni village of Rajoun block of Bihar’s Banka district.

Patna: Have you ever heard of a complete road that is as long as 2 kilometres being stolen? Incidents of light bulbs or plants being stolen off the road might be common but you may have never heard of someone stealing the whole road itself. The case pertains to Kharouni village of Rajoun block of Bihar’s Banka district.

Just five days ago, the road connecting the two villages of Kharouni and Khadampur was being used by people for years to walk on. One morning, when people were passing by they were shocked the see that the whole road had disappeared and replaced with crops. Although at first, they thought that they had lost their way.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, goons from Khairani village plowed the road with a tractor and sowed wheat crops on it instead. When the people of Khadampur village opposed this, the goons started fighting and threatened them with sticks and rods.

Following the incident, a stir was triggered in the village. People started facing a lot of inconvenience as they used this road to come and go for years. For the past few days, the people of Khadampur village are now being forced to commute with the help of a footpath.

Around 35 people of Khadampur village have submitted an application to Circle Officer Mohammad Moinuddin on Wednesday regarding this matter.

The officer promised an investigation into the matter and assured the villagers that action will be taken against the accused if they are found guilty of encroachment. He also said that the encroached land which is being used for farming will be cleared and replaced back with a road.