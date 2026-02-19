Home

2 min 40 sec viral video shows people walking for long durations amid AI India Impact summit; netizen says, was a huge let-down | Watch clip

2 min 40 sec viral video shows people walking for long durations amid AI India Impact summit; netizen says, 'was a huge let-down' | Watch clip

Viral video: Tired people walked for long durations on the roads amid the AI India Summit in New Delhi. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: X @caleb_friesen (videograb)

Viral News: The AI India Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi has received a lot of attention for the innovations, exchanged words, and, mainly, some controversies. From mismanagement to the Galgotias University’s RoboDog fiasco, the summit has also drawn criticism. Now, another video has emerged from the summit, which shows people walking for kilometres on the road to reach an active place for commuting. The people in the video seem tired and embarrassed by the arrangements of the summit. One also stated that it’s fortunate that there haven’t been proper arrangements made for the shuttle. Another person claims that the shuttle services, Rapido, Uber, and Ola have become unoperational. The 2 minutes 40 second video also features an individual, all tired, asking why the talent makes the conscious choice of leaving India. You can watch the viral video here.

2 minutes 40 seconds Viral video

Had such a great day at the India AI Impact Summit. But the way it ended (7:40PM) was a huge let-down. No cabs, no pre-arranged shuttle. “Road is closed, go for a walk.” Imagine how international visitors from must have felt. Not to mention differently-abled folks. pic.twitter.com/tcHjnQOxwK — Caleb (@caleb_friesen) February 18, 2026

The viral video was shared on X with the caption, “Had such a great day at the India AI Impact Summit. But the way it ended (7:40PM) was a huge let-down. No cabs, no pre-arranged shuttle. “Road is closed, go for a walk.” Imagine how international visitors from must have felt. Not to mention differently-abled folks.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “I don’t understand why they have not allowed auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw there. I have been there many times. This is the first this mess is there,” and another wrote, “Been there, had to walk a few miles back to the hotel too. Hope it gets sorted for next year.”

The third comment read, “No proper transport arrangements for the people attending the AI summit. A guy says, we complain when people leave India but if this is what Tax payers get, how can we expect talent to stay here? Political leadership did their PR stunts using this event, but the very people who wanted to make this event successful are walking on the streets in the midnight with no transport facilities, after having an extremely tiring day at the event. Its a shame such enthusiastic and hardworking people of India are led by such terrible leaders.”

One stated, “True , first they closed gate no. 10 which was closer to exit – I have to go all around and get exit from gate no 1 and then there i heard that they shut down Metro too!!”

