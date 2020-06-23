Our grit and determination will take us places and two nurses from Punjab reminded us exactly of that when they diligently took their exams from the hospital where they were quarantined after contracting COVID-19. Not to be deterred, the coronavirus positive nurses maintained social distancing norms as they sat to write their ursing entrance exam from hospital’s isolation ward. Also Read - Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Having Difficulty in Breathing, Reports Say It’s Not COVID-19

While Titter was left gushing as a picture of them surfaced and trended on the micro-blogging site, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh could also not help but hail them. Sharing the viral picture, he tweeted, “Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for #Covid19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself. #MissionFateh (sic).” Also Read - On Delhi's Makeshift COVID Hospital, Amit Shah Responds to Arvind Kejriwal's Request

Ahead of nursing staff recruitment exam, the nurses made the unusual request asking the state government to give them the permission for taking it from the hospital itself. Held on Sunday to fill up 411 posts of staff nurses, the nursing entrance exam was taken by the two candidates after provisions were made by the state government. If cleared, they would be deployed at different government hospitals in the state.