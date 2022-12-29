2 Samosas, Chai And Water Bottle Cost Rs 490 At Delhi Airport; Customer Says, “Kaafi Acche Din” | Viral

A journalist took to Twitter to jibe at "Acche Din" by showing her purchase of two samosas, a chai and a water bottle which cost Rs 490 at Delhi Airport.

2 samosas, chai and water bottle cost Rs 490 at Delhi Airport.

New Delhi: Despite the governmental claims of putting inflation in control in the country, prices continue to be on the rise. Especially, in places like airports, where products cost 5-8 times higher than the local market.

A recent incident was shared by a journalist, who took a swipe at the BJP government’s ache din and shared two images. In the pic she claimed to have spent ₹490 at Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, alias Mumbai airport for two samosas (snacks), one chai (tea) and one water bottle.

Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 ₹at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain.”

Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 Rs at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain. #Vikas pic.twitter.com/aaEkAD9pmb — Farah khan (@farah17khan) December 28, 2022

Soon, her tweet went viral with people started commenting on it too. One gave the example of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and boasted about its affordability.

Another quoted from a news article that showed why prices at outlets at the airport are significantly higher than those outside.

This is FYI to read & understand the reason why there is a diff in price on airport in comparison to outer area. Also this price diff was always the same be it’s a Modi Govt or UPA govt… This is a shame that in the name of Journalist we have people who run their own agenda. pic.twitter.com/cOi2rHZVFi — Tanmay Shankar(तन्मय शंकर)🇮🇳 (@Shanktan) December 28, 2022

A twitter user also suggested her to find cheaper options for food and travel.

Airport se bahar nikal k E-Richshaw lo aur bahar nikalte hi baba canteen hai, udhar 30 me itna mil jayega ki pet me ayega nhi.

Iske bad train pakad k likad lena jidhar bhi jana ho. — Awnish Baria (@PSknjAB) December 29, 2022

One user informed her that situation is no different at Hyderabad airport.

Are madam, one idli and one Vada are 100rs each in Hyderabad airport।,.one orange juice that too rotten is for 150 rs . Yeh kaise din hai ?! — SANGAMESHGOUDA PATIL (@Sangu18tweets) December 29, 2022

The tweet has certainly spiked the debate about how the same food costs different in different places. What do you think?