2 Samosas, Chai And Water Bottle Cost Rs 490 At Delhi Airport; Customer Says, “Kaafi Acche Din” | Viral

A journalist took to Twitter to jibe at "Acche Din" by showing her purchase of two samosas, a chai and a water bottle which cost Rs 490 at Delhi Airport.

Updated: December 29, 2022 2:25 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Shrimansi Kaushik

2 samosas, chai and water bottle cost Rs 490 at Delhi Airport.

New Delhi: Despite the governmental claims of putting inflation in control in the country, prices continue to be on the rise. Especially, in places like airports, where products cost 5-8 times higher than the local market.

A recent incident was shared by a journalist, who took a swipe at the BJP government’s ache din and shared two images. In the pic she claimed to have spent ₹490 at Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, alias Mumbai airport for two samosas (snacks), one chai (tea) and one water bottle.

Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 ₹at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain.”

Soon, her tweet went viral with people started commenting on it too. One gave the example of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and boasted about its affordability.

Another quoted from a news article that showed why prices at outlets at the airport are significantly higher than those outside.

A twitter user also suggested her to find cheaper options for food and travel.

One user informed her that situation is no different at Hyderabad airport.

The tweet has certainly spiked the debate about how the same food costs different in different places. What do you think?

