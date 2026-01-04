Home

This year, there will be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

New Delhi: People interested in astronomy will get to witness the special spectacle of eclipses four times in the sky this year. A total of four eclipses will occur in 2026. This year, there will be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses. These eclipses will be visible in different parts of the world. Only one of these four eclipses will be visible in India. Let’s find out when the solar and lunar eclipses will occur this year.

Solar Eclipse Will Occur On February 17

This year’s eclipses will begin on February 17. A solar eclipse will occur on February 17, which is called the Ring of Fire. In this eclipse, the sun will be almost completely (96 percent) covered. This eclipse, lasting for more than two minutes, will create a unique spectacle in the sky, but India, Pakistan, and neighbouring countries will not be able to see it. This eclipse will be visible in South Africa, southern Argentina, and Antarctica.

Second Eclipse In March

This year’s second eclipse will occur on March 3. This will be a lunar eclipse, making it the first lunar eclipse of the year. This lunar eclipse will last for about an hour. During this time, the moon will appear red. This celestial event is also called a Blood Moon. This is the only eclipse of the year that will be visible in India.

Second Solar Eclipse On July 29

This year’s second solar eclipse and the third eclipse overall will occur on July 29. This solar eclipse will also not be visible in India. This means that Indians will not be able to see either of this year’s solar eclipses. This solar eclipse will be visible in most countries of Africa, South America, and parts of Antarctica.

The Last Eclipse Of The Year

The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on August 28. This will be the fourth and final eclipse of the year. This lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America, Europe, and parts of Africa. This lunar eclipse will not be visible from India. Indian astronomy enthusiasts will only be able to see the total lunar eclipse on March 3.

