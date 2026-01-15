Home

2 staff members enter hotel room in Jaipur, leaving 6-year-old girl in tears; woman’s experience goes viral

The horror for the woman was that two staff members allegedly entered one of the rooms using the master keys, and her niece entered the room, who got scared and ran out of the room, crying.

Viral news: As the news related to crimes and assaults is at an all-time high, every parent feels the need to stay extra cautious when it’s about their children. In one such piece of news, a woman shared her horrible experience on X while she was staying at a hotel in Jaipur. She stated that her family had a total of 8 booked rooms in the hotel and the staff members knew that they were going out for a dinner outing. What’s unusual from the woman’s experience is that two staff members used master keys to get inside one of the rooms, which had already been cleaned. The woman’s 6-year-old niece entered the room and came out crying after spotting two adults in the room. She shared that the hotel denied any kind of accountability on the matter. You can check the viral post here.

The woman narrated the experience on X. She shared that at a popular hotel in Jaipur, her family had booked a total of 8 rooms. The rooms had already been cleaned, and the hotel’s staff members knew that the family was going out for dinner. The horror for the woman was that two staff members allegedly entered one of the rooms using the master keys, and her niece entered the room, who got scared and ran out of the room, crying.

According to the woman’s X post, the staff members didn’t take accountability and even refused to share the CCTV footage. She questioned, “How is it acceptable for anyone to walk into an occupied hotel room like this?”

Viral X post

We stayed at the Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar last weekend as a family. We had 8 rooms booked. On Monday evening (Jan 12, around 6:30–7:30 pm), two hotel staff members used a master key to enter one of our rooms (3808). The room had already been cleaned.

No one had asked for… — Janhavi Jain (@janwhyy) January 14, 2026

How is social media reacting?

The viral post of the woman has prompted the netizens to share their experiences. One user commented, “A master key is a high risk tool that requires a strict digital log. If the hotel cannot show you a work order for that specific time, their security system has completely failed. This is not a small mistake. It is a total breakdown of basic engineering and safety protocols,” and another wrote, “This is worrisome.”

