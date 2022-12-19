Toddler Swallows TV Remote Battery, Lands in Hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: It is very normal for toddlers to put everything into their mouth and in one such incident from the outskirts of Kerala’s capital city a two-year-old baby boy was rushed to hospital after he swallowed a battery from TV remote. Doctors at the hospital came to his rescue and after a careful medical intervention successfully took out a battery and saved the little boy’s life.

Gastroenterologist Jayakumar from the NIMS Hospital, said it was because of the timely intervention that they were able to remove the battery from the stomach through endoscopy.

“The child, Rishikesh, was brought here after his parents first took him to a local hospital near their house. When we heard what happened, we immediately alerted the operation theatre and gave anaesthesia to the kid. In about 20 minutes the battery was taken out from his stomach. Had it got deposited elsewhere, then things would have become very difficult.

“The kid is now hale and hearty,” said Jayakumar, who was assisted by his team which included Nihar.

The five-centimeter-long and one-and-a-half centimeter wide battery used in a TV remote was swallowed by the child while playing with it.