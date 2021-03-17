Meerut: In a bizarre incident, two youths in UP’s Meerut were caught stealing women’s undergarments that had been put out to dry. The entire incident has been caught on camera, and created quite a buzz online. As seen in the video, the two youths can be seen stealing the undergarments from the clothesline and fleeing on their scooter on March 14. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by journalist Sachin Gupta which shows two men arrive on a two-wheeler in a lane. One of the youth gets off from the bike while the other one sneakily steals the underwear hanging out for drying and drives away. Also Read - Meerut Woman Catches Husband Buying Clothes For His Girlfriend, Thrashes Him in Full Public View

Meanwhile, a resident called Sanjay Choudhary, filed a complaint to the Sadar Bazaar police on March 14, saying he had recorded a video of two men stealing his minor daughter’s underwear drying outside his house.

The Sadar police have arrested the two — Mohd Romin and Mohd Abdul — who said that they stole undergarments ‘just for fun’. The police have booked them under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 509 (gesture made to outrage modesty of a woman).

(With IANS inputs)