New Delhi: Delhi, one of the worst-hit states due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, leaving the Delhi government to ensure that it fights the pandemic without further delay.

To successfully deal with the anticipated wave of the disease, the AAP government has started to ramp up the capacity of beds by converting South Delhi’s Radha Soami Spiritual Centre into the world’s largest Covid-19 care facility.

As per reports, the care facility will be as large as over 22 football fields (over 12,50,000 square feet) and will have over 200 halls and 10,000 beds. There will also be a provision of accommodation for doctors on one side of the facility.

Another unique feature of this facility would be its corrugated cardboard beds, which are recyclable.

Vikram Dhavan, director of Dhavan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd told NDTV, ”The cardboard beds we will be supplying need not be sanitized as according to the WHO the virus does not remain stable on cardboard for more than 24 hours. While on metal, plastic and wood, it can stay for up to five days. These beds are also really light, easy to assemble and dismantle.”

South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said the facility will function like 20 mini hospitals with 500 beds each. As many as 50 patients will be treated in one hall.

Officials associated with the Satsang Vyas said, “The complex will be fully ready by June 30 for the treatment of the patients. It is being constructed with tents. It will have adequate lighting and fans. Coolers will also be installed in each hall.”

BM Mishra, South Delhi district magistrate said that the Chhatarpur facility will have ambulances and its own pathology laboratory for testing while 400 doctors will work in two shifts, supported by double the number of paramedics.