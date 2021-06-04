Guwahati: At this time of lockdown when visitors are barred from entering the Kaziranga National Park, the rhinos are having their best time at the enclosure. The one-horned behemoths are enjoying some much-needed peace and quiet in the absence of visitors and disturbances. A video that was captured on Friday morning has gone viral on social media and it shows about twenty rhinoceroses grazing lazily in the lush green grassland and some drinking from the freshwater bodies in the park. Also Read - Lion Dies, 9 Others Test Positive For Coronavirus At Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

In general, people can only see five to six rhinos in close proximity in the park if there is a flood situation where these animals group together in the highlands. But this lockdown has brought them together in the enclosure.

Because of the lockdown restrictions, the Kaziranga National Park has closed its gates for tourists from May 1 and national highway 37 can witness only a few vehicles due to inter-district movement restrictions. It is believed that due to the curbs on human beings the rhinos were allowed to unlock themselves.

Rhinos unlocking at Kaziranga National Park. 20 of them in one single frame.

It’s a visual treat at the famed Kaziranga National Park of Assam. A rare opportunity when you can bring twenty (20) majestic rhinoceros in one single frame. A rare beauty during park lockdown. pic.twitter.com/CN1deMW9jI — Niloy (@Niloy44376362) June 4, 2021

As per the census in March 2018, which was jointly conducted by the forest department of Assam and some recognised wildlife NGOs, the rhino population in Kaziranga National Park was counted as 2,413.

Experts say that these animals can run at speeds of up to 55 km/h (34 mph) for short periods of time and are also excellent swimmers. Moreover, these animals also have excellent senses of hearing and smell but relatively poor eyesight. As per updates, the rhino population in Assam’s Manas National Park witnessed a phenomenal spike between 2005 and 2021.

