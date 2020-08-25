Breaking Shakuntala Devi’s record, 21-year-old Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash has won the title ‘World’s Fastest Human Calculator’ after winning first-ever gold for India in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO). Also Read - 178 Terabits Per Second! Scientists Build World’s Fastest Internet Ever That Can Download All Of Netflix In 1 Second

Hailing from Hyderabad and a student of Mathematics (Hons.) at Delhi University’s St Stephen College, Neelakanta holds world records and 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world.

“I hold 4 world records and 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world. My brain calculates quicker than the speed of a calculator. Breaking these records, once held by Math maestros like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi, is a matter of national pride. I have done my bit to place India on the global level of mathematics,” Bhanu Prakash told ANI.

Notably, MSO, London was held virtually on August 15 and is deemed to the most prestigious international competition for games of mental skill and mind sports. Neelakanta won a gold medal for India at the MSO.

30 participants up to 57 years of age from 13 countries including UK, Germany, UAE, France Greece and Lebanon participated in the competition. Bhanu Prakash was 65 points ahead of a Lebanese contender and one from the UAE, who bagged the third position.