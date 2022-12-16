20-Year-Old Iranian Sets New Record For World’s Shortest Man. Watch Viral Video

Afshin is the fourth-shortest man ever verified by Guinness World Records.

Trending News: Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh (Iran, b. 13 July 2002) is the new world’s shortest man living, measuring 65.24 cm (2 ft 1.6 in). He is almost 7 cm (2.7 in) shorter than the previous record holder, 36-year-old Edward “Niño” Hernandez (Colombia).

Afshin is the fourth-shortest man ever verified by Guinness World Records. He was flown to our Dubai office where measurements were taken three times over the course of 24 hours, resulting in the accurate record height.

While in Dubai, Afshin enjoyed trips to the tailor and barber before ticking an item off his bucket list: visiting the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Afshin was discovered in a remote village located in Bukan County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran. He can speak both Kurdish and Persian, using the Farsi dialect.

He was born with a body weight of 700 g (1.5 lb) and has grown now to be almost 6.5 kg (14.3 lb).