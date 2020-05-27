New Delhi: Seems 2020 is not ready to take a break as yet another disaster in the form of forest fires in Uttarakhand has emerged. As per reports, Uttarakhand is burning for the last 4 days with 46 forest fires reported in the state so far. Also Read - Terrifying Videos of Locust Attack Take Over Twitter; 'What's Wrong With You 2020', Ask Netizens

A maximum of 21 wildfires has been reported from Kumaon region while the Garhwal region and the reserve forest areas in the state have witnessed 16 and nine wildfires respectively.

As a result of the rising temperatures, forest fires have destroyed nearly over 71 hectares of forest covers and caused tremendous loss of flora and fauna.

As the fire rages, netizens are sharing horrifying visuals of the tragedy and appealing to the authorities to save their forests:

Someday, the whole Mother Nature will be no more. Amazon fire, Australian bushfire, and now Uttarakhand's forest fire. Loss of flaura and fauna has been reported.

It's time to adopt the pace of Nature now.#UttarakhandForestFire #uttarakhandfire pic.twitter.com/mGYlyfVBum — Ashmita Bhowal (@AshmitaBhowal) May 26, 2020

🙏 KARMA….Reply 🙏

2020 GETTING WORSE Corona Virus

Earthquake

Cyclone Amphan

Locusts attack North India

Uttarakhand Forest Fire pic.twitter.com/Fy1JgK9ZhN — ABHISHEK PASWAN (@abhishekzPASWAN) May 25, 2020

It's a moment of utter grief for the entire nation as our devbhoomi Uttarakhand faces the forest fire crisis, and the wildlife specifies that reside in the forest are in grave danger. Please #PrayForUttarakhand that this catastrophy stops with no more loss of our flora & fauna. pic.twitter.com/jxKfSur9PI — Arushi Nishank (@ArushiNishank) May 26, 2020

Many also complained that forest fires haven’t been extensively covered and are praying and appealing to help and bring attention to the issue:

Uttarakhand Is Burning From 4 Days, It Has Been Reported Uttarakhand Has Lost Nearly 51.43 Hectares Of Forest Cover, 46 Wildfires & Over Half The Wildlife Species are In Danger & The Worst Part No Media Channel Is Showing This!#UttarakhandForestFire pic.twitter.com/DwTU4Ck4VL — Ali Abbas Zaidi (@aliabbas4zaidi) May 26, 2020

Around 5 hectares of Forest burned in Uttarakhand's forest fire. Millions of flora and fauna are at stake. 46 wildfires have been recorded in state till date. Pray for Devbhoomi🙏#UttarakhandForestFire #SaveTheHimalayas — Bhawna (@bhawna__bisht) May 27, 2020

Forest fire breaks out in Uttarakhand 😢

Causes a huge loss 😢#UttarakhandForestFire pic.twitter.com/v2AmXI9ahO — Nitin 🇮🇳 (@viratfanalwayss) May 26, 2020

Uttarakhand forest is on fires since last 4days many lives are in danger and this accident is recorded as the 46th forest fire in the year 2020. why the media is silent what kinda action our @PMOIndia Gonna take? save our forest please #UttarakhandForestFire 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/bRDPwxPyxf — ankit bhatt (@ankitbh98496793) May 26, 2020

Devbhomi uttarakhand is under forest fire. Lose of wildlife and natural resources is going on. #UttarakhandForestFire pic.twitter.com/GwNYl6drSu — varun kumar verma (@varunarunverma) May 26, 2020

Again, we aren't paying attention to #UttarakhandForestFire Around 5 hectares of forest is burnt in the last 2 days. Millions of Animals & Trees are at stake. There is report of over 20 incidents of fire in the span of just four days.

Do we care about our Mother Earth? pic.twitter.com/mpzuQDDP3L — UCIFoundationOfficial (@FoundationUci) May 26, 2020

Two people have also lost their lives owing to the wildfires, while one person is reported to be injured due to the wildfire.

According to experts, dry weather conditions, lifting of lockdown restrictions and the return of many people to their villages have led to the rise in the fire incidents.