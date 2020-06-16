New Delhi: Ever since we stepped into 2020, the year has thrown up nothing but challenges and tragedies one after the other, spreading gloom and sadness everywhere. Also Read - Sleep My Brother Sleep, Let The Vultures Gather & Crocodiles Weep: Farhan Akhtar's Poem For Sushant Singh Rajput

The year started on a distressing note when Delhi riots amid the CAA protests in our country jolted our conscience and showed us the ugly face of Delhi like never before. We were still reeling with the aftermath of the horrific violence when the deadly coronavirus and the ensuing lockdown upended the world, forever changing the definition of what we deemed as ‘normal’.

What followed was death, poverty, helplessness, unemployment, and one of the worst humanitarian crisis in the form of the migrant labour tragedy which claimed the lives of several countrymen.

If that wasn’t enough, we saw earthquakes, cyclones, locust attacks, and a spate of celebrity deaths, including the recent shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which has left us fumbling for answers.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that 2020 is indeed the worst year, with every day bringing us distressing news, with no end in sight. Faced with horrible tragedies one after the other, Twitterati is now trending #2020WorstYear to express their disappointment and hoping for better days.

One user wrote, ”6 months more for this terrible year 2020 to end and God only knows what all is left to be seen by us.”

India In 2020😖

🔸Economic crisis

🔸Unemployment at 25%

🔸Migrants crisis

🔸Covid-19 pandemic

🔸Riots In Delhi

🔸Earthquake

🔸Cyclone

🔸Locust attack

🔸Gas Leak

🔸India-China border Face-Off

And many more!#2020worstyear — ವಿವೇಕ್ ಎಸ್ (@Vivek___S) June 15, 2020

We are suffering with covid-19 and earthquakes, cyclones and fight against terrorism and matter of laddakh border #2020worstyear and now we have lost most popular stars from our industry. pic.twitter.com/4mcA8IqQM1 — Prashant (@Prashan21186763) June 14, 2020

6 months more for this terrible year 2020 to end and God only knows what all is left to be seen by us😐#2020worstyear — nazia majid (@naziamajid1) June 16, 2020

Please tell us where is the switch off button of year 2020.#2020worstyear pic.twitter.com/rto0AVSVp4 — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) June 15, 2020

These news are so disturbing.. 😔

All this things makes me sad.#2020worstyear pic.twitter.com/i2eRVD0y2k — Biswajit Sahoo (@Biswajit170297) June 16, 2020

Sometimes I think I'm just dreaming and sleeping and my mom come and say "wake up it's morning"…

What the hell going on in this year…

I can't believe it…

The every worst thing happening in this year😔😔😔#hell #2020worstyear pic.twitter.com/Ax5aM0OJow — Anushthi🦋🦋 (@Anushthi_Singh) June 15, 2020

The pandemic has definitely taken a toll on people’s mental health, with people’s plans and dreams going haywire.

Not able to do anything. Feeling sad , scared and depress 💔#2020worstyear — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) June 14, 2020

Earthquakes across the globe in last 24 hours.#2020worstyear pic.twitter.com/Rqm6JRVkkH — शk ب (@kuleshakeb) June 15, 2020

I don't get it when people blame 2020 for all the things happening.

I mean "Honi ko kon Taal Sakta hai 😞"

But still, FUCK YOU 2020.

That's a lot of Things to take-in in half year.#2020worstyear — Jayanth Apagundi (@JayanthApagundi) June 16, 2020

121 quakes all over the world in last 24hours 🌎 It was 5.74 magnitude Earthquake in tajikistan , Turkmenistan ,china , Afghanistan , india and Pakistan and many other Asian countries. #Earthquake#2020worstyear Stay Safe! pic.twitter.com/YdMLWmCkNN — 💡હૈદર રશીદ મેવાવાલા ☭ #HyderRasheedKhoja (@HRKhoja) June 16, 2020