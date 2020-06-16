New Delhi: Ever since we stepped into 2020, the year has thrown up nothing but challenges and tragedies one after the other, spreading gloom and sadness everywhere. Also Read - Sleep My Brother Sleep, Let The Vultures Gather & Crocodiles Weep: Farhan Akhtar's Poem For Sushant Singh Rajput
The year started on a distressing note when Delhi riots amid the CAA protests in our country jolted our conscience and showed us the ugly face of Delhi like never before. We were still reeling with the aftermath of the horrific violence when the deadly coronavirus and the ensuing lockdown upended the world, forever changing the definition of what we deemed as ‘normal’.
What followed was death, poverty, helplessness, unemployment, and one of the worst humanitarian crisis in the form of the migrant labour tragedy which claimed the lives of several countrymen.
If that wasn’t enough, we saw earthquakes, cyclones, locust attacks, and a spate of celebrity deaths, including the recent shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which has left us fumbling for answers.
It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that 2020 is indeed the worst year, with every day bringing us distressing news, with no end in sight. Faced with horrible tragedies one after the other, Twitterati is now trending #2020WorstYear to express their disappointment and hoping for better days.
One user wrote, ”6 months more for this terrible year 2020 to end and God only knows what all is left to be seen by us.”
The pandemic has definitely taken a toll on people’s mental health, with people’s plans and dreams going haywire.