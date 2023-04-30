Top Recommended Stories

22 Snakes, 1 Chameleon Found In Woman’s Luggage At Chennai Airport: Watch

The woman arrived at the Chennai airport on April 28 from Kuala Lumpur.

Published: April 30, 2023 12:21 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

She was intercepted by the Customs officials on the basis of suspicion.

A woman who was found in possession of 22 snakes and a chameleon at the Chennai airport has been arrested by Customs officials.

The woman arrived at the Chennai airport on April 28 from Kuala Lumpur on Flight No. AK13 where she was intercepted by the Customs officials on the basis of suspicion.

A video of the incident has been released by ANI_HindiNews @AHindinews with the caption, “#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On 28th April, a female passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Chennai Airport Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972 (Source: Customs)”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

“On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species were found along with a chameleon. The reptiles were seized under the Customs Act, read with the Wildlife Protection Act,” said an official.

The woman was produced before a local court on Saturday, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

