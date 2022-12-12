22-year-old Gino Wolf Is The New Oldest Dog On Earth

According to Alex, Gino has always had a wise personality: “He’s always come across more human than dog.”

22-year-old Gino Wolf Is The New Oldest Dog On Earth

Trending News: Alex Wolf (USA) was a sophomore at the University of Colorado when he, along with his two roommates, decided it would be fun to adopt a dog. After walking up and down the aisles of the dog pound at Boulder Humane Society, they landed on Gino, a two-year-old Chihuahua mix.

Little did Alex know that Gino would become the world’s oldest dog living 20 years later!

Aged 22 years 76 days at the time of writing, Gino (b. 24 September 2000) is over three months older than TobyKeith, who briefly retook the record title in October after the former oldest dog, Pebbles, sadly passed away aged 22 years 187 days.

After finishing his sophomore year of college, Alex took Gino to his parents’ house in Los Angeles, where Gino remained until Alex graduated. Alex is now 40 years old and has had Gino for half of his life.

“I’ve taken great care of him over the years and he is still in relatively very good shape… and really cute still which is surprising considering his age!” Alex said.

Gino has slowed down in his old age and now lives a life of leisure. He used to enjoy walking around the neighbourhood on his own, but his vision has gotten worse over the years, so Gino now likes to be rolled around in a wagon.

He also enjoys car rides, napping by the fireplace, and back scratches.

Health-wise, Gino is “generally doing well.” Despite going through some rough patches in the past few years, Gino has always responded well to medical treatment and bounced back to his usual self.

However, as an OAP (old-age pooch), Gino’s vision and hearing aren’t what they used to be. He also has a tumour in his adrenal gland which continues to be closely monitored.

There’s good news though – recently, Gino was taken to the vet and all his tests came back “passing with flying colors!”