Doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), have successfully removed a 24-kilogram tumour from the stomach of a patient. Sitaram, 45, a resident of Chharra in Aligarh district, had been carrying the tumour in his stomach for almost one-and-a-half years. Also Read - Remember Kushinagar's Conjoined Twins? They Have Finally Been Separated After 9-Hour-Surgery at Lucknow’s KGMU

The tumour was removed from the abdomen by a team of surgeons led by Dr Shahbaz Habib Faridi, under the supervision of Prof. Syed Hasan Harris (Department of Surgery) through a complex surgery. Also Read - 123 Magnetic Beads Removed From 5-Year-Old Boy's Stomach After He Swallowed Them While Watching TV

Prof. Hasan Harris said, “Sitaram was suffering from the ill effects of his tumour since 2018. At that time, he hardly knew what he was heading towards, complaining of severe stomach aches. He described how he took painkillers to treat the pain that would start from one side of his stomach and move towards the other side and then to the centre of the abdomen, making it difficult for him to perform routine activities.” Also Read - Bizarre! Chinese Boy Inserts 2-Feet-Long Metal Wire in His Penis to Find Out Where Urine Comes From!

He further said that Sitaram visited hospitals in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, but to no avail. The private hospitals were charging exorbitant fees and many low-budget health centres turned him down due to the pandemic load.