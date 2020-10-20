Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25: One of the most loved films in Indian cinema, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer has completed 25 years today. Also Read - 25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan- Kajol’s Bronze Statue to Feature at Leicester Square, London

As fans celebrate the milestone, a special emoji has been launched on Twitter to celebrate the iconic movie. The emoji by Twitter India is of a cowbell, which became a token of the protagonists' romance in the storyline of the film, and continues to be associated with the film.

Since the release of the film, the cowbell has become an iconic prop which has been associated with the hit classic.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news of the launch of iconic cowbell icon on Twitter.

“We are excited to celebrate one of the most iconic Indian romances, DDLJ, with the movie’s innumerable fans on the service. With the new custom #DDLJ25 emoji, we hope to light up timelines with Tweets about this classic,” said Cheryl-Ann Couto on behalf of the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the silver jubilee anniversary of the cult classic by changing his profile picture to Raj Malhotra, the character that he essayed in the movie, while Kajol has updated it to Simran.

Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

Released on October 20, 1995, the movie went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.

