26-second viral video: Young women pull hair, throw punches at each other over making reels in Bengaluru park

A public fight between two young women over making social media reels at Cubbon Park on Sunday was caught on video and is now viral.

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26-second viral video: Young women pull hair, throw punches at each other over making reels in Bengaluru park | Image: X

Bengaluru: An incident at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park has caught everyone’s attention after two young women suddenly started abusing and thrashing each other on Sunday. Some spectators recorded the fight and shared it on social media platforms. The video of the fight has gone viral on the internet. As per reports, the fight between the two young women took place over making reels. The police are investigating the incident and reviewing the video.

What’s In The Video?

In the video, two women can be seen pulling each other’s hair and throwing punches at each other. They can also be seen abusing each other while spectators were filming the fight. After a few seconds, they were separated by other girls.

Watch The Viral Video Here?

Kalesh b/w Two young ladies on road at Cubbon Park, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/sP0erbMrmG — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 17, 2026

A few weeks ago, another video showing a fight between a few young women of Nepali origin and a group of young men over reels near Vidhana Soudha went viral on the internet. Every weekend, a young crowd can be seen gathering at popular places to make Instagram reels. A small brawl or verbal spat between youngsters over reels is a common sight in Bengaluru.

Chennai Shopkeeper Hires Dancer To Attract Customers – Potato, Onion Marketing Goes Viral On Internet

A 30-second viral video of a shopkeeper’s unexpected way to attract customers has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The shopkeeper, who sells potatoes and onions in Chennai, reportedly hired a beautiful dancer to attract customers. The unusual marketing idea by the shopkeeper quickly grabbed attention and people started gathering in front of his vegetable shop. The video of the unusual marketing strategy also went viral on social media platforms.

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humours Family | Shivam Pandey (@humoursfamily)

What The Video Shows?

Sometimes businessmen should think outside the box to gather the attention of customers; in this case, it’s outside a vegetable stall. A shopkeeper who sells vegetables hired a pretty dancer to attract customers. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. In the 30-second clip, a pretty woman can be seen growing inside and outside a vegetable shop in ‘Chammak Challo’, a superhit song from the Bollywood movie ‘Ra.One’