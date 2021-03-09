Shamli: A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh Shamli district reached the Kairana police station on Tuesday with the demand of finding him a girl and getting him married. The man who is the third of his six siblings said the police that girl can be from any caste, creed, colour or religion but she must be educated. Also Read - 'I Have A Certain Level', Jyotiraditya Scindia's Response To Rahul Gandhi's Backbencher Remarks

The man, Azeem Mansoori, further said the police that the biggest difficulty he is having in getting married is that his height is 3 ft 2 inches and his dream of living a married life might just remain a dream, hence he approached the police with his appeal. Reacting to his demand, the local police promised to get him married anyhow.

Mansoori is a resident of Mohalla twin well in Kairana police station area. He said that he has submitted applications regarding this to many senior officials like the DM, SDM and even the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, however, he has not received any response. Following which, he has reached the police station with his petition. To this, the police personnel at the station assured him that they will get him married once they find the perfect match for him.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, Mansoori said, “My wish is to get married before Ramadan. No matter how the girl is, she should be educated. I’m very upset. And, now if the police will help me in getting married, I will take my wife to Goa, Shimla and Manali for honeymoon.”