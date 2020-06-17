Subhas said Rajesh, elder to two sisters, had joined the Army in 2015 after passing the higher secondary examination and belonged to the Bihar Regiment.

He said that he was informed by the Army authorities on Tuesday evening about the death of Rajesh, who was in his early 20s.

“From his childhood, my brother wanted to serve the country and was happy to be in the Army,” his youngest sister Shakuntala said.

“He came home on leave a few months back and talks were on for his marriage,” she said.

Subhas, a marginal farmer in Belgoria village in Mohammedbazar police station area in Birbhum district, raised his children amid poverty.