Home

Viral

3 Friends From Britain Catch Biggest Wels Catfish Ever In Spain, News Goes Viral

3 Friends From Britain Catch Biggest Wels Catfish Ever In Spain, News Goes Viral

It was a big, very big, and heavy Wels catfish that was caught in the net.

The catfish the three friends caught was perhaps the biggest catfish ever seen. (Image: SWNS)

Biggest Wels Catfish: The word adventure in itself carries a lot of weight and thrill. If that adventure occurs with people when they are trotting away from their homes then you can safely assume that they achieved the target. And if the adventure seekers get their hands on a marvel of Mother Nature then it is a next-level triumph.

This is what happened in Spain where three travellers/tourists from Great Britain got hold of a massive marine creature that went viral on social media in no time.

You may like to read

This story is about Daniel Storey, Lewis Pattinson, and Martin Irwin, the three Britons who went to Spain for a holiday looking ahead for some fun-filled adventure. What transpired with them during the trip is a rare happening.

Daniel Storey made a plan for fishing in the Mequinenza area and he, along with Lewis Pattinson and Martin Irwin rented a boat and went fishing in the middle of Segre River. They hurled their net into the water and suddenly realised that it had become very heavy and all three failed to pull it.

It took them about 45 minutes to pull out the net and what they saw just shocked them. It was a big, very big, and heavy Wels catfish that was caught in the net. When weighed, it was found that their catch weighed around 113 kg. Usually, the weight of a catfish is 50 to 55 kg and they measure about four to five feet. The catfish the three friends caught was bigger, perhaps the biggest catfish ever seen.

“I’ve never caught anything close to that big so I didn’t know what it would feel like, and I only realised it was quite special because of the reaction of my friends. I didn’t even realise how amazing it was until people from the village were patting me on the back the next day,” said Daniel said.

“It’s a brilliant catch, and extremely rare. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. It was their lucky day. I don’t usually take people out fishing on day one but they insisted,” said Peter Irwin of Monster Catfishing Tours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.