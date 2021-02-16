New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a man from Jharkhand’s Ranchi was asked to spend three-three days of the week with his wife and girlfriend each and was also given a day off by the police. The police asked the married man, identified as Rajesh Mahato, from Kokar Tiril Road in Ranchi, to spend three days with his wife and three with his girlfriend to resolve the dispute between the two women. Also Read - Dressed Up Like PM Modi, This Man Went Around on a Bullock Cart Asking People if Fuel Prices Have Come Down

As per a Dainik Jagran report, despite being married, Rajesh got into a relationship with another girl after telling her that he was single. Later, he also left his wife and child behind, and fled with the girlfriend. Following which, the matter reached Sadar police station after the wife filed a complaint at the police station.

The girlfriend's family also registered a kidnapping complaint. After police nabbed Rajesh along with his girlfriend, he revealed that he had married her too. The girlfriend then claimed that Rajesh married her after they eloped.

When the incident came to light, the wife and girlfriend got into an argument and to reach a solution, the police asked Rajesh to spend three days with his wife and three with his girlfriend as he was married to both of them. He was allowed to have one day off. This deal was officially signed by both the parties and they were given a copy of the document.

However, the deal was broken within a few days, and the girlfriend accused the man of sexual assault on the pretext of marriage and registered an FIR. The matter was then taken up at a local court and an arrest warrant has been issued in Rajesh’s name who is presently on the run and the police are now trying to nab him once again.

As per reports, Rajesh’s first wife is trying to save him from the police and helped him flee.