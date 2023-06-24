By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘3 Hours Fighting Time, 15 Minutes Study’: 6-Year-Old’s Timetable Goes Viral
The usual way for a six-year-old kid to prepare a timetable is almost the same everywhere.
3 Hours Fighting Time: The most usual and conventional way, I would add “acceptable way” for a six-year-old kid to prepare a timetable is almost the same everywhere. But here is one six-year-old who has prepared an out-of-the-box timetable that has gone viral since it was posted on social media.
The timetable is shared on Twitter by Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa with the caption: My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai
My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai pic.twitter.com/LfyJBXHYPI
— Laiba (@Laiiiibaaaa) June 22, 2023
Now that is indeed an innovative way to arrange the minutes according to your own liking and convenience. Not surprisingly, the post has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.
Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: “Fighting time” All we have to do is protect ourselves and the house from a cushion attack for three hours… “Mango time” He eats mango with my Abba… “Red car” is his favourite toy car and “cheez time” is basically lays and juice time
Adeel Rao @RaoAdeelBashar: 15 mint study aur phir 30 mint bath….detox acha hoga. 3 ganty fighting time
Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Fighting time mai sb ko zaleel krta baki okay hai apna laga rehta
Dr. Asifa Saleem @asifasaleem0056: I’m curious about that fighting time
Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: All we have to do is protect ourselves and the house from a cushion attack for three hours
The eyes, Chico. They never lie. @DaantoToNae: I love the honesty♥️
Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Hainaaa
Syeda Laiba Ali @SLaibaAliMoosvi: Mango eating Taya abu ghar
Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: He eats mangoes with my father
Tayyaba @giftmeacat: No one can beat mohid’s level . I always love his Little cute little activities ♥️. Mohid little celeb . Hum toh guzr rhy hai asal mazay toh mohid kr rha hai bus
Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Haina zindgi tu mohid jee raha
tanveer syed @tanvirjshah: give a hug to this youngster with all my love ❤
Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Sir
Digoxin @shahbbaazzz: laiba thori si reach udhar dy dynnn
Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Sir hum account exchange kr lete hain…r btain?
جے@Jaweriaaa_: Fighting time, cheez timing
Ürüs Atıf @uroos_atif: I am going to show it to my son, and he would love to follow it. Would tell me mama this is the routine not wat you have made for me. ♀️♀️♀️
