‘3 Hours Fighting Time, 15 Minutes Study’: 6-Year-Old’s Timetable Goes Viral

3 Hours Fighting Time: The most usual and conventional way, I would add “acceptable way” for a six-year-old kid to prepare a timetable is almost the same everywhere. But here is one six-year-old who has prepared an out-of-the-box timetable that has gone viral since it was posted on social media.

The timetable is shared on Twitter by Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa with the caption: My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai

My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai pic.twitter.com/LfyJBXHYPI — Laiba (@Laiiiibaaaa) June 22, 2023

Now that is indeed an innovative way to arrange the minutes according to your own liking and convenience. Not surprisingly, the post has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: “Fighting time” All we have to do is protect ourselves and the house from a cushion attack for three hours… “Mango time” He eats mango with my Abba… “Red car” is his favourite toy car and “cheez time” is basically lays and juice time

Adeel Rao @RaoAdeelBashar: 15 mint study aur phir 30 mint bath….detox acha hoga. 3 ganty fighting time

Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Fighting time mai sb ko zaleel krta baki okay hai apna laga rehta

Dr. Asifa Saleem @asifasaleem0056: I’m curious about that fighting time

Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: All we have to do is protect ourselves and the house from a cushion attack for three hours

The eyes, Chico. They never lie. @DaantoToNae: I love the honesty♥️

Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Hainaaa

Syeda Laiba Ali @SLaibaAliMoosvi: Mango eating Taya abu ghar

Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: He eats mangoes with my father

Tayyaba @giftmeacat: No one can beat mohid’s level . I always love his Little cute little activities ♥️. Mohid little celeb . Hum toh guzr rhy hai asal mazay toh mohid kr rha hai bus

Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Haina zindgi tu mohid jee raha

tanveer syed @tanvirjshah: give a hug to this youngster with all my love ❤

Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Sir

Digoxin @shahbbaazzz: laiba thori si reach udhar dy dynnn

Laiba @Laiiiibaaaa: Sir hum account exchange kr lete hain…r btain?

جے@Jaweriaaa_: Fighting time, cheez timing

Ürüs Atıf @uroos_atif: I am going to show it to my son, and he would love to follow it. Would tell me mama this is the routine not wat you have made for me. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

