This 6-Year-Old Kid’s Timetable With ‘3 Hours Of Fighting Time’ Wins Over Twitter

The extraordinary schedule was shared by a Twitter user. The tweet included a photo of their 6-year-old cousin's daily routine which the kid branded as a timetable.

The photo has amassed 1.2 million views on Twitter. (Credits: Twitter)

What if someone offers you to revisit your childhood or go back to the times when you were a kid? No one would deny such an offer, right? Our childhood is indeed the most blissful period of our existence. We can live life on our terms without worrying about deadlines, responsibilities and the pressure to manage personal as well as professional life. All that’s mandatory for a kid is “sleep time”, “TV time” and “fighting time”. Surprised? Yes, a 6-year-old kid’s timetable has a dedicated time slot of three hours for fighting. Cute, right?

This extraordinary schedule was shared by a Twitter user named Laiba. The tweet included a photo of their six-year-old cousin’s daily routine which the kid had branded as a timetable. “My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai,” Laiba tweeted while posting the photo.

My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai 😭🤌 pic.twitter.com/LfyJBXHYPI — Laiba (@Laiiiibaaaa) June 22, 2023

In what appears as a cute approach to organise his day, the little boy has planned an allotted time for studying, playing, sleeping, and watching TV, among a few other activities. What came as a surprise entry in the timetable is “fighting time”.

As the kid offers us a glimpse into the fascinating timetable, it can be seen that he allotted only 15 minutes for studying and hours for playing, having mangoes with grandparents and all the other fun activities. The child set aside three hours for fighting which caught the attention of Twitter users.

Laiba, in a consecutive tweet, also informed that the family has to protect themselves and the house from a cushion attack during the kid’s fighting time. She also tweeted that “’Mango time’ He eats mango with my Abba…’Red car” is his favourite toy car and ‘cheez time’ is basically lays and juice time.”

"Fighting time" All we have to do is protect ourselves and the house from a cushion attack for three hours…

"Mango time" He eats mango with my Abba…

"Red car" is his favourite toy car and "cheez time" is basically lays and juice time 😅😭 — Laiba (@Laiiiibaaaa) June 23, 2023

Twitter Finds It Relatable

The viral timetable has surprised Twitter users and they are amused by the kid’s inclusion of “fighting” in his schedule. A user chimed in saying, “Love how the kid dedicated 30 mins to the bathroom and 3 hours to fighting like that’s literally me.”

Love how the kid dedicated 30 mins to bathroom and 3 hours to fighting like that’s literally me https://t.co/BD53n4o0C1 — Boss bht mushkil ho rai hai yahan pe (@dats2much) June 22, 2023

Another expressed curiosity for fighting time and wrote, “I’m curious about that fighting time.”

I’m curious about that fighting time 🥹😂 — Dr. Asifa Saleem (@asifasaleem0056) June 22, 2023

Another individual showered love on the kid saying, “give a hug to this youngster with all my love.”

give a hug to this youngster

with all my love ❤ — tanveer syed (@tanvirjshah) June 23, 2023

The timetable shared on Twitter has amassed 1.2 million views. The heartwarming tweet has struck a chord with the netizens. The sight of this innocent timetable also takes us to the time when life was less complicated and happiness could be found in simpler things.

