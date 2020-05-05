New Delhi: In a huge honour, three Indian journalists have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the field of feature photography, for their coverage of Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370. The pictures that won them the coveted prize were about the life in the lockdown after undoing of the special status to Jammu & Kashmir. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch District, Encounter Underway

On Monday, the names of the three prize winners — Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan, and Channi Anand were announced virtually. All three of them work for Associated Press in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Yasin and Khan are journalists based in Srinagar, while Anand is based in Jammu.

Besides a certificate, the prizes carry a cash award of $15,000, except the public service category for which a gold medal is awarded.

Taking to Twitter, Yasin said, “Thank you colleagues, friends, brothers. I would just like to say thank you for standing by us always. It is an honour and a privilege beyond any we could have ever imagined. It is overwhelming to receive this honour.”

Anand, who like Yasin and Khan work for the Associated Press, said that the award left him speechless.

“I was shocked and could not believe it,” he said, calling the prize-winning photos a continuation of the work he has been doing for 20 years.

Mukhtar Khan too expressed his gratitude and said he never ‘could have imagined it’:

Twitter was all praises for their laudable achievements and Rahul Gandhi too congratulated them:

Notably, Pulitzer is the world’s most prestigious award for Journalism.

The portfolio of pictures by the three on the Pulitzer web site included one of a masked person attacking a police vehicle and another of masked people with variants of the Kashmir flag, besides photos of mourners and protesters.

Here are some of the pictures captured by them which won them the prize:

Congratulations to them!