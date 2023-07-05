Home

3 Men Clicking Selfies Chased Off By Wild Elephants In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Video Viral: Watch

Realising that they are in mortal danger, the men are seen running for their lives to escape from the wild tuskers. One of the men stumbles and falls down on the road but recovers quickly and starts running again.

Lakhimpur Kheri, UP: Clicking selfies near elephants nearly proved fatal for three friends as they were chased off by a herd of wild tuskers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. A viral video of the incident shows the men running for their lives from the feral pachyderms.

According to reports, a herd of wild elephants passing through the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district was intercepted by three men as they tried to click selfies with the mastodons. However, things soon took a dark turn as the beasts became irritated by the humans and charged at them.

Realising that they are in mortal danger, the men are seen running for their lives to escape from the wild tuskers. One of the men stumbles and falls down on the road but recovers quickly and starts running again, even leaving his mobile phone behind, apparently.

The incident was filmed by a bystander on his mobile phone and posted on social media where it went viral. The trio were trying to click a viral selfie with the herd, however, they almost paid their antics with their lives as they barely managed to escape the rampaging elephants.

‘Play stupid games’

The video of the three men almost being mauled to death by the wild elephants has gone viral on social media platforms leaving users divided on whether man has the right to invade the forest spaces inhabited by wild animals.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” a user commented.

Some users pointed out the how the obsession of clicking viral selfies can leave people in the middle of mortal danger, while others highlighted the sheer stupidity of the three men who tried to approach a herd of wild animals without even realising how risky the whole exercise was.

A minority of users, however, lauded the men for their “courage” of stepping into the wild and then successfully escaping the angry jumbos.

Similar incidents of untamed tuskers charging and attacking humans who step into their space, have been reported in the past. Forest officials frequently issue public advisories urging people not to disturb animals such as elephants, tigers and other predators in the wild.

