‘3 minutes 24 seconds’ viral video under Bangladeshi actress Arohi Mim’s name: Is it real or fake, know complete controversy

Arohi Mim has slowly built a career for herself as a model, actress, and social media creator. She began her journey by posting content on platforms like TikTok from the very start.

Viral news: A Bangladeshi actress named Arohi Mim has become the new social media sensation. The reason for the virality is a mysterious ‘3 minutes 24 seconds’ video, for which she’s gaining immense online attention. The searches for ‘Arohi Min 3 minutes 24 seconds viral video’ have significantly increased. Most people are clicking on the searches in the anticipation of finding the video. However, it’s important to note that there’s no official confirmation is fuch a video actually exists or not. Many experts have warned that such tactics are often part of the clickbait schemes to obtain greater traffic and views.

Who is Arohi Mim?

Arohi Mim was born in the Dhanmondi area of Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka. Mim has slowly built a career for herself as a model, actress, and social media creator. She began her journey by posting content on platforms like TikTok from the very start.

Increased reach across Instagram, YouTube

With time, she increased her audience by scaling on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and many others. She’s quite popular now, especially with the young audiences of Bangladesh. Mim did several collaborations with famous creators to grow. She also appeared in some music videos. All of this together helped her to establish her name in the entertainment industry.

Viral ‘3 minutes 24 seconds’ video: Myth or Reality

Now that the social media platforms and Google searches are buzzing with the ‘3 minutes 24 seconds’ labels, it’s essential to understand that this can be a part of digital harassment or clickbait. The pattern of attaching a duration to a viral video rumour is not new. Multiple instances in the past stand as proof of the matter.

The experts in cybersecurity and fact-checkers have also pointed out that no verified video has surfaced online. In addition, no credible sources have confirmed any such leak of the video. Mim has grown her career with consistent content creation, and not on some controversial or scandalous clips.

