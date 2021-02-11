Three Cuban nationals believed to be stranded on an uninhabited island in the Bahamas for over 30 days, were finally rescued on Tuesday after they waved flags to get the attention of a passing US Coast Guard helicopter crew. According to the Guardian, the US coast guard found two men and a woman who were living in Anguilla Cay for 33 days after their boat capsized. Also Read - Bizarre! Chinese Man Seen Taking Two Rats For a 'Walk' With Wires Tied to Their Mouths

"The [pilot] noticed some unusual flags down there, some different colors, so they noticed some orange. They went back around to check it out, and they noticed three people signaling them," said Lt. Justin Dougherty with the Coast Guard.

Upon their rescue, the trio was brought to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Florida, with no reported injuries. Though they showed signs of dehydration and fatigue, their conditions were good considering how long they were stranded. The group reportedly survived on rats, coconuts, and conch, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

#UPDATE @USCG rescued the 3 Cuban nationals stranded on Anguilla Cay. A helicopter crew transferred the 2 men & 1 woman to Lower Keys Medical Center with no reported injuries. More details to follow.#D7 #USCG #Ready #Relevant #Responsive pic.twitter.com/4kX5WJJhs8 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2021

“Being out in those harsh elements for a long period of time, they were very happy to see us,” Mike Allert, the aircraft commander on the helicopter, told ABC’s Good Morning America.

#BreakingNews @USCG is assisting 3 people who have reportedly been stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas for 33 days. An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew has dropped a radio, food and water. More to follow.#D7 #Ready #Relevant #Responsive #searchandrescue #USCG pic.twitter.com/D263ptTarz — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2021

If the trio hadn’t been found, they likely would have died from a lack of freshwater.