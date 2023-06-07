Home

3 Tesla Cars, Abandoned 13 Years Ago In China, Set To Be Auctioned For $2 Million

The customer purchased the cars in 2010 but refused to take them.

Gruber motor company will take charge of the sale of three cars.

Three brand-new Teslas are set to be auctioned in China. These cars were abandoned by a customer after they purchased them in 2010 but refused to take the deliveries. The vehicles are valued at almost $2 million (Rs 16.5 crore) in total. The price for each car will be around $666,666 (Rs 5,50,41,144.96). The cars were discovered in the city of Quingdao.

According to the reports, Gruber motor company, which is a Phoenix-based Tesla expert, will spearhead the sale. Gruber has been given the responsibility of the auction. The company’s official website read, “What if you could go back in time, Tesla time that is, and buy a brand new Roadster from Tesla? Would you do it? Here is your chance, since a time capsule has just been opened. In 2010, a customer in China bought three brand new US-spec LHD Roadsters from Tesla. They got shipped to a dock in China but were abandoned by the buyer. They have been sitting in sea containers, at a port, since 2010, untouched, accruing storage charges.”

The Roadsters were restricted in a container for over a decade as the seller kept making the storage payments.

The Roadsters will be kept into new sea containers over the next few days. They will either be shipped directly to the successful bidder, or to Dubai, which does not have constraints for viewing permits for any prospective buyers.

“From the sellers: Many thanks to all the bidders. Due to the recent preparations for moving the cars to Dubai, which will allow immediate bidder viewing without red tape and permits, all of which will take about 2-3 weeks with transport, and loading/unloading, we are extending the bid closure date to indefinite at this time. We are continuing to accept bids at this time, and if the cars have not sold before arriving in Dubai, we will post if and when the cars are available for viewing at the free zone in Dubai,” a tweet by Gruber Motors said.

Here is an update on the $2M Roadster sale: From the sellers:

Many thanks to all the bidders. Due to the recent preparations for moving the cars to Dubai, which will allow immediate bidder viewing without red tape and permits, all of which will take about 2-3 weeks with… — Gruber Motor Company (@GruberMotors) June 3, 2023

If the abandoned cars are not sold out in the auction, the company will continue to take care of them and will keep them in their custody for further examination. Once they get a decent offer, the three cars will be sold.

The vehicles will be brought back to the United States by mid-May, unless a sale occurs before then. The seller is willing to fly to China and meet any prospective buyers.

