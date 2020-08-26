Leaving the internet both shocked and amused at his antics, a three-year-old boy ‘accidentally’ ended up ordering french fries worth Rs 2,600, when he was using his dad’s phone. Also Read - Your French Fries Will be Shorter This Season Due to Hot And Dry Summer in Few Countries

He also managed to leave a €3 for the delivery driver.

The toddler named Harry Keogh apparently placed the order while he was watching a YouTube video on a mobile phone and ended up placing an order for nine portions of French fries on Uber Eats app, according to a report published in The Irish Mirror.

When the delivery person came to hand over the fries, his mother was left scratching her head as she had not placed any order.

Ashley said, “I assumed Harry’s dad had ordered without us realizing while he was working in the bedroom. It was just then Harry screamed ‘yay, yummies’, and ran to the table. I finally twigged what had happened and checked the old phone to see the payment screen”.

She even shared a funny video explaining the incident which read, “Nothing like getting a knock at the door with a McDonald’s delivery! All of us were confused but the driver insisted it was ours and showed us the order. When I opened up the bag this is what I found. €30 worth of chips. That HARRY my 3-year-old ordered.”

The video has been viewed over 100,000 times and leaving netizens in splits. “Train him to order nuggets next time,” a user joked.