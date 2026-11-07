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30 lakh diyas: Ayodhya decked up for Deepotsav 2026 with 3 million earthen lamps, grand Ramayana drone show along Saryu River

Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2026 with over 30 lakh diyas, 2,100 drones depicting the Ramayana, laser shows and grand celebrations along the Saryu River.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 7, 2026, 1:29 PM IST
ayodhya deepotsav
30 lakh diyas: Ayodhya decked up for Deepotsav 2026 with 3 million earthen lamps, grand Ramayana drone show along Saryu River | image: X

Deepotsav 2026: Preparations for the grand and divine Deepotsav in Uttar Pradesh’s holy city of Ayodhya have reached their final stages. This year, the Yogi government is planning to set another world record by lighting over 30 lakh earthen lamps on the 56 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi and over 3.3 million diyas throughout the holy city. Nearly 35,000 volunteers have worked for several hours to place diyas at the ghats for Deepotsav 2026. Not only that, the state government has also organised a grand display of various episodes from the Ramayana and the heroic form of Lord Shri Ram in the sky using approximately 2,100 indigenous drones. Green firecracker shows will also be a major attraction of this grand event.

Read more: Diwali-Chhath special train: Indian Railways to run special trains on these routes; check fare, stoppages, duration here

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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