30-second viral video: WATCH Chennai shopkeeper hires dancer to attract customers – potato, onion marketing goes viral on internet

In the 30-second clip, a pretty woman can be seen grooving inside and outside a vegetable shop to ‘Chammak Challo’, a superhit song from the Bollywood movie ‘Ra.One’.

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30-second viral video: WATCH Chennai shopkeeper hires dancer to attract customers - potato, onion marketing goes viral on internet | Image: instagram humoursfamily

30-Second Viral Video: A 30-second viral video of a shopkeeper’s unexpected way to attract customers has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The shopkeeper, who sells potatoes and onions in Chennai, reportedly hired a beautiful dancer to attract customers. The unusual marketing idea by the shopkeeper quickly grabbed attention, and people started gathering in front of his vegetable shop. The video of the unusual marketing strategy also went viral on social media platforms.

What The Video Shows?

Sometimes businessmen should think outside the box to gather the attention of customers; in this case, it’s outside a vegetable stall. A shopkeeper who sells vegetables hired a pretty dancer to attract customers. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

In the 30-second clip, a pretty woman can be seen growing inside and outside a vegetable shop in ‘Chammak Challo’, a superhit song from the Bollywood movie ‘Ra.One’

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humours Family | Shivam Pandey (@humoursfamily)

Man Bites Cobra After Killing It

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet that features a young man, under the influence of alcohol, can be seen confronting a poisonous cobra. As per reports, the serpent bit the man three times, even after that, the man, under the influence of alcohol, caught the snake and wrapped it around his wrist. The cobra kept biting the man and tried to escape his grip, but the drunken man did not release the serpent.

Watch The Viral Video Here

What Exactly Happened?

The snake kept biting the young man, but he did not release it. He killed the snake and then tried to bite it with his mouth.

Neighbors can be seen trying to snatch the dead snake away from the drunken young man, but he overpowers them. The video shows 4-5 people pulling the snake from the man, but he doesn’t let the dead snake go.

The man is seen muttering angrily, saying, “How dare it bite me?” As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday evening, and the video of the incident surfaced online on Friday.