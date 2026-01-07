Home

300 luxury cars, 38 private jets, 52 golden boats, 17000 properties, 4 wives…: Who is this World’s richest king? His name is…, hails from…

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand is recognised as the wealthiest monarch around the globe due to the sheer amount of wealth and other assets.

Elon Musk is often known as the richest person in the world. Numerous billionaires throughout history have created their own fortunes by starting up companies, in addition to some who have created their wealth using technology, and others through trading on an international scale; however, there are very few, like Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, better known as King Rama X, who has the extraordinary combination of having a royal bloodline, national authority and leadership over a country, plus an unimaginably large amount of wealth compared to other billionaires.

Who is the king with 17,000 properties and a fleet of luxury cars?

It is estimated that King Rama X has a total wealth of approximately $50 billion (about Rs 45 lakh crore). The Crown Property Bureau manages the majority of King Rama X's assets, which came under King Rama X's direct control in 2018. King Rama X's large number of holdings are now mostly located within Thailand and produce a combined annual rental income of thousands of crores.

How many private jets and golden yachts does he own?

The income of Thailand’s monarch mainly comes from the rent paid on his enormous property and landholdings in Thailand. According to estimates, the monarch owns roughly 6,560 hectares (or about 16,210 acres) throughout the whole nation. Furthermore, the Thailand king leases out more than 40,000 properties across the country and has over 17,000 of them located in Bangkok, including hotels, commercial buildings, palaces, and resort properties.

What are some of the luxurious properties and cars in his collection?

King Rama X owns a number of major companies. It has been reported that King Rama X owns approximately 23% of Thailand’s second-largest bank, Siam Commercial Bank and up to 33% of Thailand’s largest conglomerate, Siam Cement Group. These significant investments form a key part of King Rama X’s revenue stream.

The number of properties held by Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, King Rama X, is said to exceed thousands, such that if the King were to change residences each night, it would take him up to 47 years to return to a previously used residence. Additionally, he is reported to have more than thirty-eight jets and aircraft, including helicopters.

There are more than three hundred luxury vehicles, such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Mercedes-Benz, kept in the King’s palaces. King Rama X’s wealth includes a 52-gold plate yacht, along with vast quantities of diamonds, gemstones, and precious metals.

Vajiralongkorn, who was born in 1952, is the only son of King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit. He was groomed as the heir apparent from a young age and attended elite military academies outside of Thailand, studying first in the UK and then at the University of New South Wales, Australia. It is to be noted that he earned a degree in military studies from the Canberra’s prestigious Royal Military College and later served in the Royal Thai Army.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endured a complicated personal life that has often been the source of much controversy due to the number of marriages he has entered into and his relationships and affairs with many high-profile women and girls. Even though he is a powerful monarch, his romantic life has consistently found its way into the headlines and other forms of media.

The King was initially married to Princess Soamsawali in 1977 and they had one daughter together: Princess Bajarakitiyabha. That marriage lasted until the King started a relationship with actress Yuvadhida Polpraserth in the late 1970s. The couple had a formal marriage in 1994, however, that relationship also ended prematurely after only two years, the King publicly accused Yuvadhida of being unfaithful to him. In 2001, he married Srirasmi Suwadee. Later, Vajiralongkorn married Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, a former flight attendant and bodyguard.

